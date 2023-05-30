The University of Wollongong’s (UOW) staff and students will hop on their bikes on Wednesday 31 May to participate in a free cycling event, Ride2UOW.

This non-competitive, all-abilities community ride aims to promote cycling as a healthy – and safe – way to commute from and to Wollongong campus. The event is organised by Healthy Cities Illawarra with UOW, Wollongong City Council, Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District, and Transport for NSW as partners.

Ride2UOW will consist of two guided rides, starting at either Towradgi Beach Park or Wollongong Town Hall, both routes leading to UOW's Wollongong campus. Participants will be able to explore the safest and most efficient bike commute to the University with the help of experienced local cyclists as guides. Everyone will be treated to a complimentary breakfast and coffee upon arrival at UOW.

“We’re excited to host Ride2UOW at Wollongong Campus and encourage more people to consider cycling as a viable commuting option,” says Dr George Takacs, event coordinator at Healthy Cities Illawarra and UOW honorary senior fellow and climate change researcher.

The Ride2UOW initiative not only speaks to active transport and environmentally friendly commuting but also healthy exercise habits, as formulated in the new UOW's Sports Strategy, which aims to improve the health and wellbeing of UOW staff, students, and the local community through greater sport and wellness participation.

“I try to ride my bike to the University or take the bus and walk to work at least a few days a week. I find it's a great way to improve my physical and mental health – it helps me decompress after work while also benefitting the environment and reducing traffic congestion around campus,” says Richard Cook, UOW Chief Strategy Officer, who will be participating in Ride2UOW.

The event aligns with the University’s commitment to sustainability and creating a healthy local community. Professor Sean Brawley, UOW’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Vice President (Strategy and Assurance), says the Ride2UOW initiative continues UOW’s support for cycling following the University’s engagement as a UCI Bike City community partner in 2022.

Transport emissions in Australia are currently on track to overtake electricity generation as our primary source of emissions by 2030. As just over half of all commuting trips to UOW are under 5 km, most of these can be replaced by cycling or walking, which are very effective ways for staff and students to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Cycling as a form of active transport is one of the most cost-efficient strategies for reducing urban carbon footprint and traffic congestion. In addition, cycling offers numerous health and environmental benefits, including improved physical and mental wellbeing, better cognitive function and productivity, a stronger immune system, as well as reductions in the cost of living, as well as air, noise and microplastic pollution. Some studies have also shown that people who cycle to work have lower all-cause mortality rates.

Image: istockphoto.com

ABOUT THE EVENT

When: Wednesday 31 May, 8 am sharp for check-in. Official proceedings kick-off at 8.15 am.

Where: There are two starting points: Towradgi Beach Park, Towradgi Road, Towradgi OR Wollongong Town Hall, Cnr Crown & Kembla Streets, Wollongong

Important: Participants are required to have a bike, helmet and water bottle. Everyone will receive a complimentary breakfast and coffee at UOW Main Campus.

Route maps: CBD to UOW: https://onthegomap.com/s/fvdf4uab

Towradgi to UOW: https://onthegomap.com/s/2he81efm

Link to registration: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/ride2uow-tickets-619546780097