Wollondilly Shire Council has submitted its plans for the second stage of its Community Cultural and Civic Precinct to the NSW Planning Panel, with the south-west Sydney project handled by community specialists William Ross Architects.

The $83 million plan comprises a four-storey government building which will replace the current Council facility, a two-storey library, as well as a public plaza.

The first stage, already approved, comprised a 350-seat performing arts centre and two-storey children’s services centre, which recently opened. The integration of the current Wollondilly Shire Hall – completed in the 1860s – forms a major portion of the project.

The Wollondilly forms a major growth corridor for the NSW Government, with residential developments currently under construction in Wilton and Appin, as well as the rezoning of pockets of land to unlock further potential development.

92,102 additional people are expected to call the Wollondilly home by 2035. Once complete, Council hopes the precinct will become the community, civic, cultural and economic heart of Wollondilly, providing space for a number of communal and cultural activities.

