The Darling Harbour of tomorrow is taking shape today with the next phase of development and a new 2050 Vision being drafted by the NSW Government.

The State Significant Development (SSD) of Harbourside, is a key project moving Darling Harbour from a 1980s icon into a modern and thriving destination for the next generation of visitors.

The $764.5 million SSD has now been approved and involves the demolition of the original Harbourside building to make way for a new mixed-use 50-storey residential and commercial building, with up to 265 new homes.

As part of the project, Mirvac has agreed to a $5.2 million contribution to generate affordable housing, including in the surrounding Pyrmont area.

Major renewal is also underway nearby with the restoration of the Pyrmont Bridge, expansion of the Chinese Garden, a new stage in Tumbalong Park, the opening of the new W Hotel, and the IMAX redevelopment.

The Department of Planning and Environment is currently assessing a separate SSD for the design of Harbourside’s public domain, including upgrades to the waterfront promenade with seating, greenery, heritage interpretation (storytelling of the area’s history), and public art.

Additionally, the NSW Government has announced it is developing a Darling Harbour 2050 Vision to provide a ‘big picture’ for the community, allowing the precinct to evolve over time while keeping its unique, world-famous character.

The Vision is being developed in partnership with the community with over 1,100 participants engaging in an online survey, pop up stalls and focus groups. Emerging themes from these sessions highlight opportunities to connect to the water, a need for more trees as well as greener and open space. Aboriginal community engagement is currently underway, and the feedback will form an important part of the Vision.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully says: “Darling Harbour is the third most visited destination in NSW and so many of us have celebrated big moments there.

“The NSW Government is focussed on continuing to rejuvenate this iconic part of Sydney’s harbour foreshore, and to drive more housing in well-connected locations.

“This major SSD approval will support the Darling Harbour of tomorrow and create hundreds of new homes close to transport and services.

A draft is expected to be exhibited for feedback mid-next year and will reflect the views of the community.

Image: NSW Gov't / Mirvac