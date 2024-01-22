Australia’s first artificial ski resort, Winter Sports World, set to be built in Sydney’s western suburbs, has received State Significant Development Approval, which is expected to pump some $80 million into the local Penrith economy.

The project was masterplannned and designed by architect Tone Wheeler at Environa Studio over eight years, and will feature a number of world-class sustainable initiatives, including advanced technology for capturing and reuse of free heat, a photovoltaic system which will provide half of the facility’s energy needs, insulation systems, non-toxic cooling and roof water harvesting for snow making.

The building’s facade and public domain, designed by Collins and Turner after a design excellence competition in 2022, is set to be enhanced by a number of winter-like elements, with kinetic lighting creating the illusion of ice shards, while the lower levels look akin to melting ice. Water streams, pathways, plantings and wooden message sticks, designed by JLA Landscape Architects, will transform the landscape surrounding the facility.

“For the first time in eight years, WSW is no longer a pie-in-the-sky dream but a real project and on course to bring the snowfields to Sydney,” says the project’s developer, Peter Magnisalis.

“It has taken an enormous amount of work by a lot of talented and experienced people to get the project to this point. It has been all-consuming for me personally for years now and will continue to be so. I can’t wait to get it built.”

When complete, the facility will comprise a 300-metre advanced ski run and learn to ski run, an Olympic sized ice rink, ice climbing for mountaineer training, as well as a 4.5 star 170-room hotel. The resort will also provide a training venue for a number of winter Olympic sports including alpine skiing, snowboarding and figure skating.

Construction is due to commence following further design and engineering development.