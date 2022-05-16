Winning projects at National Trust Heritage Awards celebrate diversity and conservationThe heritage-listed Doltone House was the perfect setting for the 2022 National Trust Heritage Awards, where the best of heritage projects was recognised and celebrated.
The National Trust Heritage Awards is an annual celebration of outstanding practice in the field of heritage, honouring excellence in conservation, protection, and interpretation of Aboriginal, built, natural and cultural heritage during the past year.
The signature event of the Australian Heritage Festival in New South Wales, the awards program is co-ordinated by the National Trust and proudly supported by the NSW Government through Heritage NSW.
Among the 16 winners were a sustainably repurposed regional art gallery, an Aboriginal heritage study, and various conservation and restoration projects. Winners were announced across eight categories, as well as for two individual prizes, a special President’s Prize and the highly sought-after Judges’ Choice Award.
The Great Cobar Museum and Visitor Information Centre entered by Dunn & Hillam Architects won the prestigious Judges' Choice Award. The award recognises an incredible regional project that has completely revived the significant heritage building.
Chief executive officer of the National Trust (NSW) Debbie Mills said: “I would like to congratulate this year’s winners – and all entrants – for their perseverance and dedication to heritage. We received an exceptional number and quality of entries, all of which showcase how much there is to appreciate, acknowledge and celebrate.”
NSW Minister for Environment and Heritage James Griffin described the Awards as a unique opportunity to celebrate the diversity of heritage right across our state.
“The winning projects remind us not only of the importance of protecting our shared past, but also the ways in which we can bring heritage to life for all the people of New South Wales to enjoy and explore.”
Congratulating all the winners, Heritage NSW's executive director Sam Kidman says, “These Awards provide much-needed acknowledgement of the work that goes into heritage conservation and protection. We look forward to seeing the benefits of these projects in communities across New South Wales for years to come.”
The jury for the National Trust Heritage Awards in 2022 included Matthew Devine (chair), Barrina South, David Burdon, Dr Siobhán Lavelle OAM, Kathryn Pitkin AM, Lynn Collins and Peter Salhani.
List of National Trust Heritage Awards 2022 winners
Category winners:
Aboriginal Heritage
- Woollahra Aboriginal Heritage Study – entered by Woollahra Council
Adaptive Re-Use
- Ngununggula, Southern Highlands Regional Art Gallery at Retford Park –Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects
- Stephenson’s Mill – entered by Susan Hutton
- Walsh Bay Arts Precinct – entered by Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects
Conservation - Built Heritage
- The Great Cobar Museum and Visitor Information Centre – entered by Dunn & Hillam Architects
Conservation - Interiors and Objects
- The Discovery of an Old Master Panel Painting Masquerading as a 19th Century Copy – entered by International Conservation Services
- Tulkiyan Interiors Conservation – entered by Ku-ring-gai Council
Continuing Tradition
- Boer War Memorial Conservation Works – entered by Parramatta Park Trust
Education and Interpretation
- Old Dubbo Gaol Upgrade – Stage 1 – entered by Dubbo Regional Council
Events, Exhibitions and Tours
- In Search of...My First Nations of Australia Ancestors – entered by Society of Australian Genealogists
- Locomotive 3801 Relaunch Events Program – entered by Transport Heritage NSW
Resources and Publications
- Andrew Andersons: Architecture and the Public Realm – entered by NewSouth
Special Categories:
Judges’ Choice
- The Great Cobar Museum and Visitor Information Centre – entered by Dunn & Hillam Architects
President’s Prize
- Dawn Fraser Baths – entered by TKD Architects
Lifetime Achievement
- Bruce Pettman
Heritage Skills
- Rick Allan
