The heritage-listed Doltone House in Pyrmont, Sydney was the perfect setting for the 2022 National Trust Heritage Awards, where the best of heritage projects was recognised and celebrated.

The National Trust Heritage Awards is an annual celebration of outstanding practice in the field of heritage, honouring excellence in conservation, protection, and interpretation of Aboriginal, built, natural and cultural heritage during the past year.

The signature event of the Australian Heritage Festival in New South Wales, the awards program is co-ordinated by the National Trust and proudly supported by the NSW Government through Heritage NSW.

Among the 16 winners were a sustainably repurposed regional art gallery, an Aboriginal heritage study, and various conservation and restoration projects. Winners were announced across eight categories, as well as for two individual prizes, a special President’s Prize and the highly sought-after Judges’ Choice Award.

The Great Cobar Museum and Visitor Information Centre entered by Dunn & Hillam Architects won the prestigious Judges' Choice Award. The award recognises an incredible regional project that has completely revived the significant heritage building.

Chief executive officer of the National Trust (NSW) Debbie Mills said: “I would like to congratulate this year’s winners – and all entrants – for their perseverance and dedication to heritage. We received an exceptional number and quality of entries, all of which showcase how much there is to appreciate, acknowledge and celebrate.”

NSW Minister for Environment and Heritage James Griffin described the Awards as a unique opportunity to celebrate the diversity of heritage right across our state.

“The winning projects remind us not only of the importance of protecting our shared past, but also the ways in which we can bring heritage to life for all the people of New South Wales to enjoy and explore.”

Congratulating all the winners, Heritage NSW's executive director Sam Kidman says, “These Awards provide much-needed acknowledgement of the work that goes into heritage conservation and protection. We look forward to seeing the benefits of these projects in communities across New South Wales for years to come.”

The jury for the National Trust Heritage Awards in 2022 included Matthew Devine (chair), Barrina South, David Burdon, Dr Siobhán Lavelle OAM, Kathryn Pitkin AM, Lynn Collins and Peter Salhani.

List of National Trust Heritage Awards 2022 winners

Category winners:

Aboriginal Heritage

Woollahra Aboriginal Heritage Study – entered by Woollahra Council

Adaptive Re-Use

Ngununggula, Southern Highlands Regional Art Gallery at Retford Park –Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects

Stephenson’s Mill – entered by Susan Hutton

Walsh Bay Arts Precinct – entered by Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects

Conservation - Built Heritage

The Great Cobar Museum and Visitor Information Centre – entered by Dunn & Hillam Architects

Conservation - Interiors and Objects

The Discovery of an Old Master Panel Painting Masquerading as a 19th Century Copy – entered by International Conservation Services

Tulkiyan Interiors Conservation – entered by Ku-ring-gai Council

Continuing Tradition

Boer War Memorial Conservation Works – entered by Parramatta Park Trust

Education and Interpretation

Old Dubbo Gaol Upgrade – Stage 1 – entered by Dubbo Regional Council

Events, Exhibitions and Tours

In Search of...My First Nations of Australia Ancestors – entered by Society of Australian Genealogists

Locomotive 3801 Relaunch Events Program – entered by Transport Heritage NSW

Resources and Publications

Andrew Andersons: Architecture and the Public Realm – entered by NewSouth

Special Categories:

Judges’ Choice

The Great Cobar Museum and Visitor Information Centre – entered by Dunn & Hillam Architects

President’s Prize

Dawn Fraser Baths – entered by TKD Architects

Lifetime Achievement

Bruce Pettman

Heritage Skills

Rick Allan

Image credits:

Prof Anthony Burke UTS Keynote Speaker; HA National Trust; Credit: Cassandra Hannagan

Simon Marnie MC; HA National Trust; Credit: Cassandra Hannagan