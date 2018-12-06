Winner of the 2018 Top Trusted Brands iPad competition announced

The winner of the Top Trusted Brands iPad competition has been announced for 2018.

After receiving over 6000 votes, the winner of the Top Trusted Brands Survey is Tania K. from South Australia.

Tania’s prize is 32GB Apple iPad with Wi-Fi, with an RRP of $469.00.

Congratulations to Tania K. and a big thank you to everyone who entered this years’ Top Trusted Brands Survey.

The next survey is scheduled to run in 2020.