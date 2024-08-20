Register and attend Saturday Indesign to win from over $35,000 worth of prizes.

Saturday Indesign is heating up as new exhibitor activations, collaborations and launches are added to the lineup each day.

With 34 local and international exhibitors on board, 100+ activations and over 100 brands that will be showcased on the day, there are plenty of reasons not to miss this year’s program.

Attending Saturday Indesign on September 7 will give attendees the chance to win from over $35,000 in prizes.

Not only does Saturday Indesign bring attendees an unparalleled design experience completely free of charge, it is also giving them the chance to walk away with some of the event’s best bits from this year’s exhibitors.

Prizes include a $500 gift voucher to Margaret from Autex Acoustics & Infinity Commercial Furniture, a beautiful Homewares package from Jardan, the choice of an Abyssal or Lattice rug courtesy of Stylecraft, a DATUM Ottoman from the brilliant Klaro Industrial Design and much, much more.

By registering for your free attendance to Saturday Indesign, attendees receive an all-access pass to the best in Sydney’s design scene.

The D-Day promises to be stellar, with talks, workshops, product launches, installations, prizes, hospitality and more.

Images: The faces of Saturday in Design 2023.