With an architecture lineage like no other, Wilson Architects has notched up 140 years of continuous practice.

Founded by AB Wilson in 1884, the practice played a pivotal role in benchmarking what was possible for sub-tropical architecture.

Responsible for the design of Brisbane landmarks such as Home at Kangaroo Point (formerly known as Lamb House), La Boite theatre-in-the-round and some of QUT’s original buildings at the Garden’s Point campus, four generations of the Wilson family can be credited for much of Brisbane’s best design.

When architect AB Wilson’s grandson Blair married landscape architect Beth Moxon, the practice further evolved to seamlessly integrate both disciplines.

Today, Beth and Blair’s son Hamilton continues their legacy — alongside three Directors from outside the Wilson family.

“What excites me is our ability to honour our heritage while embracing new opportunities,” Hamilton Wilson says.

“As we grow locally and internationally, my Co-Directors John Thong, Michael Hartwich, and Michael Herse are continuing to innovate our design approach that not only connects people and communities but also respects the environment, enriching lives in the process.”

In honour of Wilson Architects’ 140 years of continuous practice, Hamilton Wilson has authored a new book Genius Loci (meaning ‘spirit of place’). This publication captures the people and projects that have shaped the practice’s formidable place in the history of Brisbane design.

“The relationship between the Wilson family, the practice and the growth of Brisbane is inextricable,” says Former Queensland State Government Architect Honorary Professor Michael Keniger.

“The buildings and landscape projects designed by the practice over its four generations are now almost too numerous to mention and are accepted as an ever-present part of the fabric of our city. Wilson Architects has influenced the design of our most significant buildings across the sectors of education, residential and life-sciences. To be gifted with such acumen and agility is a rare gift — with Brisbane as the lucky beneficiary!”

Among the practice’s award-winning design portfolio is the Translational Research Institute (TRI), Australia’s most comprehensive medical research and biopharmaceutical facility, which received a National Architecture Award for Public Architecture.

Additionally, Riverbank House was awarded the Robin Dods Award for Residential Architecture and the Brisbane Grammar School STEAM Precinct received The Jennifer Taylor Award for Education Architecture.

In early November, Wilson Architects will host the launch of Genius Loci at the new STEAM building at the Brisbane Grammar School with a gathering of architects, clients and members of the practice’s past and present design team. Genius Loci is available for purchase and review.

