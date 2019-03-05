Wilson Architects combine with Henning Larsen Architects to design new education precinct

Wilson Architects combine with Henning Larsen Architects to design new education precinctThe Queensland University of Technology (QUT) has unveiled its new education precinct building located at its Kelvin Grove Campus in Brisbane, which will cost almost $95 million and be spread across 10,500sqm.
Designed by Wilson Architects and Danish firm Henning Larsen Architects, the project is said to be a model for educational precincts internationally and sets a new benchmark for contemporary and sustainable design.
John Thong, director at Wilson Architects and representative of Henning Larsen says, “This project is a flagship and transformative development for QUT, offering new teaching and learning opportunities in a stimulating and sustainable world-class environment.
“The conceptual framework for this memorable place leverages off strong connections to the existing Campus Library and Campus Pedestrian spine to reveal a highly visible, large, interconnected, terraced atrium space enabling intuitive wayfinding and a highly visibly connection into the library.”
He added, “Spaces are dynamically flexible where students can find their unique place to study and collaborate. The physical framework inspires a variety of study modes and interdisciplinary collaboration by incorporating distinctive and inspiring spatial environments to stimulate informal interactions.”
The precinct is a key aspect of QUT’s strategic objective to enhance the Kelvin Grove Campus and position the university at the forefront of educational tertiary academia through interactive and flexible facilities.
“This is a significant investment by the university in enhancing the student learning experience and continuing to provide quality teaching and education,” QUT vice-chancellor and president professor Margaret Sheil says.
“These facilities have been purpose-designed and reflect QUT’s commitment to applying technology and immersive digital environments in teaching, research and engagement.”
