Golden Age Group has announced its first house and land development, titled Willow Springs. Located in Rockbank, 30km west of the Melbourne CBD, the development’s first stage, comprising 46 lots, sold out over the weekend.

The City of Melton is Victoria’s fastest growing region, with a high demand for properties coming from Melbourne buyers looking to get out of the city, as well as investors looking to secure land in a coveted area experiencing rapid growth.

Jeff Xu, Golden Age Group’s Founder and Managing Director, says interest in the development has already exceeded the company’s expectations, setting the precedent for a strong trajectory ahead.

“We originally purchased the site back in 2017 as we knew this region would experience skyrocketing demand, particularly once key infrastructure was delivered such as schools and supermarkets. We held onto the site until we felt the timing was right and Saturday’s sell out result is confirmation of this,” he says.

The move into house and land development signals the property developer’s intention to branch out, after being involved in a range of residential, hotel, mixed-use and commercial projects.

Willow Springs is centred around a sprawling 7,000sqm of lush parkland that is ideal for families, complete with charming streetscapes designed by award-winning landscape architects, Flemings. Lending itself to the future move towards 20-minute neighbourhoods, Willow Springs sits in close proximity to shopping and entertainment precincts like Woodgrove Shopping Centre, the newly opened Woodlea Town, Taylors Hill Village and Watergardens Town Centre, alongside health and wellness amenities such as health clubs, medical centres and a multitude of primary and secondary schools. In addition, the location offers easy access to transport with Rockbank Train Station 1.5km away.

Willow Springs will also offer connection to wider Melbourne, with the recently upgraded train journey from Rockbank Station to the city taking just 35 minutes. Alternatively, the location offers easy access to the Western Freeway for a commute to the CBD or Tullamarine Airport.

Land packages at Willow Springs start from $238,000. While Golden Age Group is offering only land packages for now, the developer plans to offer exclusive releases to building partners to enable house and land packages.

Willow Springs is located at 520 - 578 Greigs Road, Rockbank. For more information, or to register interest, please visit willowspringsland.com.au.