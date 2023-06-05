STH BNK By Beulah is set to become Australia’s first 5-minute vertical city, providing residents with a plethora of everyday essentials and world-class offerings within walking distance.

The vertically integrated city within a city will offer over 100 shops spanning retail, everyday essentials, food and dining (inclusive of a fresh food market), a comprehensive wellness precinct, a childcare centre, extensive green spaces including rooftop gardens and eight pocket parks dotted throughout, an innovative cultural centre in partnership with Centre Pompidou, over 50,000sqm of commercial office space, in addition to a diverse residential offering.

Beulah's 5-minute vertical city is claimed to be a substantially lower than the 15-minute benchmark set by planning models across the world, which was first introduced by French-Colombian scientist Carlos Moreno in 2016.

In 2019, the Victorian Government launched a 20-minute neighbourhoods pilot program, following research that 20 minutes is the maximum time that people are willing to walk to meet their daily needs locally. In addition, there is overwhelming evidence that active, walkable places produce a wealth of health, social, economic and environmental benefits.

Some of the hallmarks the project meets include delivering housing at density, including housing diversity across multiple sizes and price points, as well as facilitating access to quality public transport, with an abundance of trams, trains and buses within reach. The thriving economy hallmark takes shape in the form of a world-class retail precinct, fresh food market, world-class entertainment and a global hotel.

According to the government’s pilot program, if 50 per cent of short private vehicle trips were instead made walking, it would save the Victorian economy approximately $165m a year in congestion, health, infrastructure and environmental costs.

Images: Supplied