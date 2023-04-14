Why uPVC windows in Australia must have ICP accreditation

Australia has the highest solar radiation per square metre of land of any continent in the world. Products, including uPVC window profiles designed for the northern hemisphere, are often unable to withstand Australia’s extreme climate, leading to embrittlement, discolouring, and fading over time.

While responsible suppliers recognise the need for all products used in Australian buildings to be formulated and designed for the country’s harsh climate, there hasn’t previously been a method to identify uPVC window profiles that are manufactured to resist the extreme conditions.

Recognising this challenge, the uPVC Window Alliance developed the Industry Code of Practice (ICP) accreditation scheme so that window and door profiles manufactured for Australian conditions could be tested and certified for their durability, strength and colour longevity.

The uPVC Window Alliance, an initiative of members of the Vinyl Council of Australia, aims to raise the profile of the uPVC window industry and its products, share information and resources, and act as the credible authority on the use of uPVC windows for Australian climatic conditions.

Due to the low conductivity of PVC, uPVC window and door frames provide superior levels of energy efficiency and thermal comfort compared to other common window types, and double-glazed uPVC is the most popular choice across Europe and North America where energy efficiency in building design has been a key consideration for over 30 years.

Under ongoing management by the Alliance, the ICP sets specific composition, weathering resistance, colour and impact strength requirements for extruded uPVC window and door profiles in Australian buildings. These requirements go beyond typical testing standards in other regions, including Europe, North America, and Asia, where uPVC frames are a common choice.

To achieve ICP accreditation, uPVC profiles are independently tested and must meet stringent strength and colour retention criteria after two years’ exposure at the Allunga Exposure Laboratory in Australia’s tropical north. Specifiers, builders, architects, and their clients can be confident that ICP-certified uPVC profiles have been proven to be durable under Australian climatic conditions, and that they will maintain their strength and colour for many years of service.

Manufacturers of profiles verified as meeting the ICP performance requirements are entitled to use the licensed ICP accreditation mark. This mark provides a simple way for architects, specifiers, builders, and their clients to identify accredited uPVC profiles tested for quality and performance in Australia’s extreme climate. Make sure to ask your window supplier whether they use ICP accredited profiles and look for the mark!

To find out more, visit www.upvcwindows.org.au.