Who’s speaking at the 2021 Sustainability Summit?The 2022 digital Sustainability Summit has been announced and this year promises to be the best ever.
With a diverse range of outstanding speakers, sustainability will be discussed, dissected and demonstrated on the virtual stage and will set the agenda for a day like no other.
Now in its 15th year the Sustainability Summit is the oldest and largest sustainable built environment educational event in Australia. Held over one day and with five sessions, 12 events hosted by our official partners and 30+ sustainability and industry leaders, the 2021 Sustainability Summit will be a day to remember.
There will also be the opportunity to earn 5 formal CPD points, endorsed by the AIA, and the event will help to upgrade your knowledge on the latest technology, practice and products – in fact all matters sustainability.
The five sessions include,
- Circular economy Ideas For Adaptive Reuse of Buildings
- Designing The Perfectly Sustainable Building
- Everything Architects Need To Know When Designing With Timber
- Water-Sensitive Design – 2021 & Beyond
- Women In Built Environment Sustainability Leadership
And speakers cover the range of practising architects, academics, industry experts, research and development and product specialists, with Abbie Galvin, NSW Government Architect, the keynote speaker.
Panel members include a list of the who’s who of Australian sustainability excellence with experts such as,
- Aidan Mullan, Interface
- Alexander Symes, Alexander Symes Architects
- Barry Wassilove, Electrolux
- Belqis Youssofzay, Youssorzay and Hart
- Brent Calow, Havwoods
- Craig Penton, Alspec,
- David Kaunitz, Kaunitz Yeung Architecture
- Dr Kat Ringvall, Ringvall Circular Consulting
- Dr Peter J Davies, Macquarie University
- Dr Shamila Haddad, School of Built Environment, UNSW
- Hemant Chaudhary, Circular Economy Alliance Australia (CEAA)
- Itay Shimony, Cosentino Oceania
- James Fitzpatrick, fitzpatrick+partners
- Kate Nason, Atelier Ten
- Kathryn Walker, Siniat
- Kaylie Salvatori, Arcadia Landscape Architecture
- Laureate Professor Veena Sahajwalla, Centre for Sustainable Materials Research & Technology
- Meron Tierney, John Wardle Architects
- Nadine Samaha, Level-ak
- Paul Haar, Haarchitecture
- Peter Hogg, Melbourne Polytechnic
- Philippa (Pip) Stone, Bluescope
- Rebecca Steffanini. Big Ass Fans
- Sara Wilkinson, School of Built Environment, UTS
- Stuart Khan, School of Civil & Environmental Engineering, UNSW
- Tone Wheeler, Environa Studio
- Tony Zlatar, ASP Floors
- Troy Creighton, Stormtech
- Yaara Plaves, Hames Sharley
With more speakers to be announced soon!
Set aside the 11th November for a day of knowledge building, understanding of practice today and the latest in all matters sustainability. For a most comprehensive and dynamic conference join the 2021 digital Sustainability Awards from the comfort of your home or office.
