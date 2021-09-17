With a diverse range of outstanding speakers, sustainability will be discussed, dissected and demonstrated on the virtual stage and will set the agenda for a day like no other.

Now in its 15th year the Sustainability Summit is the oldest and largest sustainable built environment educational event in Australia. Held over one day and with five sessions, 12 events hosted by our official partners and 30+ sustainability and industry leaders, the 2021 Sustainability Summit will be a day to remember.

There will also be the opportunity to earn 5 formal CPD points, endorsed by the AIA, and the event will help to upgrade your knowledge on the latest technology, practice and products – in fact all matters sustainability.

The five sessions include,

Circular economy Ideas For Adaptive Reuse of Buildings

Designing The Perfectly Sustainable Building

Everything Architects Need To Know When Designing With Timber

Water-Sensitive Design – 2021 & Beyond

Women In Built Environment Sustainability Leadership

And speakers cover the range of practising architects, academics, industry experts, research and development and product specialists, with Abbie Galvin, NSW Government Architect, the keynote speaker.

Panel members include a list of the who’s who of Australian sustainability excellence with experts such as,

Aidan Mullan, Interface

Alexander Symes, Alexander Symes Architects

Barry Wassilove, Electrolux

Belqis Youssofzay, Youssorzay and Hart

Brent Calow, Havwoods

Craig Penton, Alspec,

David Kaunitz, Kaunitz Yeung Architecture

Dr Kat Ringvall, Ringvall Circular Consulting

Dr Peter J Davies, Macquarie University

Dr Shamila Haddad, School of Built Environment, UNSW

Hemant Chaudhary, Circular Economy Alliance Australia (CEAA)

Itay Shimony, Cosentino Oceania

James Fitzpatrick, fitzpatrick+partners

Kate Nason, Atelier Ten

Kathryn Walker, Siniat

Kaylie Salvatori, Arcadia Landscape Architecture

Laureate Professor Veena Sahajwalla, Centre for Sustainable Materials Research & Technology

Meron Tierney, John Wardle Architects

Nadine Samaha, Level-ak

Paul Haar, Haarchitecture

Peter Hogg, Melbourne Polytechnic

Philippa (Pip) Stone, Bluescope

Rebecca Steffanini. Big Ass Fans

Sara Wilkinson, School of Built Environment, UTS

Stuart Khan, School of Civil & Environmental Engineering, UNSW

Tone Wheeler, Environa Studio

Tony Zlatar, ASP Floors

Troy Creighton, Stormtech

Yaara Plaves, Hames Sharley

With more speakers to be announced soon!

Set aside the 11th November for a day of knowledge building, understanding of practice today and the latest in all matters sustainability. For a most comprehensive and dynamic conference join the 2021 digital Sustainability Awards from the comfort of your home or office.