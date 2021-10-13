A 72-year-old man from Bosnia & Herzegovina has created a home for his family in dedication to his wife. The house, with a rather striking fluro green facade and red metal roof, is able to rotate 360 degrees.

Vojin Kusic, who remodelled the house, says the house is able to rotate in the direction his wife Ljubica’s requests, whether it be for sunlight, views or to turn away visitors.

“After I reached an advanced age and after my children took over the family business, I finally had enough time to task myself with granting my wife her wish,”he says.

Kusic first built the house when they married a number of decades ago. At that point the house was positioned so that the bedrooms would face the sun, maximising natural light within the personal sanctuaries. As a result, the living room faced away from the road and sun, affecting Ljubica’s ability to see visitors. Kusic set to work on transforming the family home.

“I had to tear down the wall between our two bedrooms to turn them into a living room and move all (electrical) installations. It was a very demanding task, it took a lot from me, but I did what she wanted,” he says.

One of the three Kusic children got married around six years ago. The parents allowed him to remain at home, giving him and his wife the whole top floor, while the couple relocated downstairs.

“Once again, this time on the ground floor, I had to start tearing down some walls, at which point, to not wait for her to change her mind again, I decided to build a new, rotating house so that she can spin it as she pleases,” he says.

Kusic designed and built his rotating house by himself with no prior learning or tertiary education. The unorthodox rotation device utilises electric motors and the wheels of an old military transport vehicle in order for it to spin.

“Now, our front door also rotates, so if she spots unwanted guests heading our way, she can spin the house and make them turn away,” he says.

Image: Huffpost