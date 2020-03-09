Who cares about toilet paper when you’ve won the best toilet award?

While we may all be beating each other over the head with that last pack of Quilton 4-Ply soft-as-a-toddlers-tush toilet tissue from Woollies, over at Westpoint Shopping Centre in Blacktown, they’ve been named as Australia’s Best Bathroom by Total Facilities.

“Amenities are often treated as spaces of necessity. Challenging that way of thinking, QIC committed to providing their customers with something more,” says Magdalena Uscinowicz, national interior design manager at i2C Architects, the architectural and interiors firm who were charged with the design for QIC’s Westpoint Shopping Centre.

“The aim of the competition is to encourage awareness of some of the best bathrooms in Australia among facilities and workplace management professionals,” says Andrew Lawson, Total Facilities event manager. “We have been so impressed with the quality of competition entries this year. The level of innovation and adoption of new technologies has been outstanding.”

Each year the Best Bathroom Facility competition is open to public bathrooms in spaces such as commercial buildings, shopping centres, hotels or recreational grounds. But they must go above and beyond in the design and innovation stakes.

Let's hope there will still be toilet paper over at Westpoint so that more people can get to enjoy this wonderful WC.

