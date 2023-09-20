The 2023 Sustainability Summit this November 9th will delve deeper into the concept of sustainability.

This event is designed to offer a perfect opportunity to reconnect with old acquaintances, forge new friendships, and stay updated on the latest developments in the field.

The summit will boast an impressive line-up of nearly 50 speakers, including industry experts and exemplary practitioners, who will participate in five sessions. In addition, renowned keynote speakers and notable industry personalities will act as moderators throughout the day.

The 10 sessions are:

1. How electric vehicles will impact both design & sustainability in the built environment

2. Sense & Sustainability – How 3 women changed our approach to sustainability

3. The road to Brisbane 2032: Creating a legacy of Sustainability & Social Amenity in 21st century Sports Infrastructure Design

4. The rise and rise of multi-residential housing models and how they are changing the way we live

5. How to use biophilia to design buildings that generate their own power

6. Creating Sustainable Outcomes, Wellness, and performance by using Industrial Design

7. Designing for resilience and disaster planning – why sustainability now also means being prepared

8. How to design and establish social and sustainable affordable housing for communities

9. Why 10-Star homes will become the norm in residential design. But how to get there?

10. Sustainability Certifications & Compliance - Why this means everything for your business.

Bringing together the foremost minds in the industry under one roof, the summit will set the stage for the future of Australia's design landscape.

Don't miss out on securing your spot at the 2023 Sustainability Summit, featuring a jam-packed schedule with influential speakers.

Seize this opportunity to witness firsthand the future of Australian design and architecture. Go here for more information.

Do not miss out to be part of this highly informative day by purchasing your ticket for the 2023 Sustainability Awards, where knowledge and enjoyment merge into a single, immersive day on November 9, where the Summit will take place both in person as well as online.

The 2023 Sustainability Summit brings knowledge and even a bit of fun together, all in one day.

To be a part of the action, you can purchase your tickets here.