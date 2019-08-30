What’s on at FRONT day 2

What’s on at FRONT day 2After its first jam-packed day full of exhibitors, seminars, presentations and events, FRONT.design is back for its second day with just as much to see and do. Here is a snapshot of some of the events on today.
FRONT.design Forum
8am: Blue ocean thinking: Smart moves in a tough market
10:15am : Where’s the value? Cracking the consumer code
11:30am: Accommodation Futures: 2020 market snapshot
2pm: Co-creating city & country: Indigenous consultation in development & design
3.30pm: Rewriting the Aussie dream: A case for housing affordability
CPD talks
12.30pm: Accoya: Innovation in wood
12.30pm: How technology can radially improve your customers’ experience during handover and defect management
2pm: Fire safe cladding: Building a culture of compliance
4pm: Healthy homes – exploring the next wave of residential wellness
Student program
9am: How technology is changing the way customers work with architects, interior designers and builders
10am: Beyond Chroma range (behind the development)
11am: What does the future of architecture media look like?
For a full list of exhibitors, click here.
FRONT.design is free to attend – register here.
