Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
What’s on at FRONT day 2
shareShare

What’s on at FRONT day 2

After its first jam-packed day full of exhibitors, seminars, presentations and events, FRONT.design is back for its second day with just as much to see and do. Here is a snapshot of some of the events on today.
Stephanie Stefanovic
Stephanie Stefanovic

30 Aug 2019 1m read View Author

What-s-on-at-FRONT-day-2-1732011579.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

After its first jam-packed day full of exhibitors, seminars, presentations and events, FRONT.design is back for its second day with just as much to see and do. Here is a snapshot of some of the events on today.

FRONT.design Forum

frony.jpg

8am: Blue ocean thinking: Smart moves in a tough market

10:15am : Where’s the value? Cracking the consumer code

11:30am: Accommodation Futures: 2020 market snapshot

2pm: Co-creating city & country: Indigenous consultation in development & design

3.30pm: Rewriting the Aussie dream: A case for housing affordability

CPD talks

12.30pm: Accoya: Innovation in wood

12.30pm: How technology can radially improve your customers’ experience during handover and defect management

2pm: Fire safe cladding: Building a culture of compliance

4pm: Healthy homes – exploring the next wave of residential wellness

Student program

fronte.jpg

9am: How technology is changing the way customers work with architects, interior designers and builders

10am: Beyond Chroma range (behind the development)

11am: What does the future of architecture media look like?

For a full list of exhibitors, click here.

FRONT.design is free to attend – register here.

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap