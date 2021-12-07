Sydney’s business heart is shaping up for a comeback, with planning complete on the next steps to unlock a potential 2.4 million square metres of new commercial and employment floor space in Central Sydney and Pyrmont that will enable more development in the city centre while also protecting public space and solar access.

Premier Dominic Perrottet says the finalisation of the Central Sydney Planning Strategy provided the perfect opportunity to revamp and improve our great city.

“Sydney is the nation’s only global city and we have a once in a generation opportunity, as we come out the other side of the pandemic, to continue transforming it into one of the world’s greatest cities,” says Perrottet.

“Sydney is the world’s gateway to Australia and this strategy will help cement our positions as the epicentre of global investment and innovation as well enhance our natural assets to build a city that is the best place to work, rest and play in the nation,” he says.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes says, “This is the culmination of years of hard work with the City of Sydney, the community and industry. Towers will be taller, planning processes will become simpler and more transparent, and strict rules will be introduced to protect important public spaces.”

“This Strategy balances Central Sydney’s global role as a hub for business and innovation with its attractiveness as a place to live and play. It brings certainty to the planning system, which will make Central Sydney an even more attractive place to invest.”

Simplified new rules for infrastructure contributions will help fund a range of public services to accompany more development, including upgrades to Hyde Park, Belmore Park and George Street, and improvements to community facilities and pedestrian and cycling links.

Coinciding with the finalisation of the Central Sydney Planning Strategy is the public exhibition of detailed plans for the Pyrmont Peninsula Place Strategy, with master plans underway for the seven sub-precincts, including proposed plans for a new six-star hotel at The Star, UTS Indigenous Residential College, and the two sites for the new Sydney Metro station at Pyrmont.

“We want the community to have its say on the next stage in the evolution of this significant part of Sydney which includes the Pyrmont Metro station development, a key piece of the Pyrmont puzzle planned to priortise pedestrians and enable a new level of connectivity to the Peninsula,” says Stokes.

