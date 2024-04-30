Carr’s desire to interweave innovation and workplace has been expanded upon at the WORKTECH24 Melbourne conference, where a number of stakeholders discussed the future of work as we know it.

The event program and subsequent talks honed in on topics of people, place and technology, plus research-based design. Carr’s own Senior Interior Designer Ashleigh Ward says there is a need for technology to make up the difference in connection between those who are at home, compared to those in the office.

“It’s the role of technology to ensure that people feel close even when they’re apart. An example of this would be a multi-camera system that mimics the perspectives of being in the actual room or having cameras on the ceiling to show what’s happening on the table, such as sketching,” she says.

“My brother is autistic, so designing accessible spaces is extremely important to me. The technology we’re seeing not only assists neurodiverse people but empowers them to preview and curate their environments to their unique preferences. Companies are providing features like virtual animations of flythroughs with the ability to book zones that are not overly stimulating while removing the anxiety of experiencing a space for the first time publicly.”

When it comes to how Australia is faring in designing for the future of work, Ward believes that while design outcomes are of the highest quality, there is more to be done in regards to creating resilient spaces.

“Australia is the vanguard when it comes to workplace design, but we are risk averse when it comes to research and development funding. I’m not certain we have bounced back as quickly as the United States has post-COVID,” she says.

Research is already being utilised by companies to identify what spaces are being utilised constantly by occupants, which can lead to more compact and practical floorplates. Ward believes that trial and error is key to creating consummate outcomes.

“For the design team, the briefing stage is where you interrogate the client’s existing space and what does or doesn’t suit them. We can then create alternative working or collaborative environments that are tested by the same stakeholders or wider user groups in a prototype room. This enables us to gather feedback and pivot if required.”

“Understanding the different influences impacting work, ensures the strategic decisions we make as designers add value to a workplace, not just for now but for well into the future.”

Image: Salta HQ by Carr.