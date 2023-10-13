Recent research released by property experts InfoTrack has revealed that Campbelltown is the most popular suburb for first home buyers as of Q3 2023.

Published within the company’s Property Market Update Q3 2023, ten suburbs were named as having the highest volume of sales between 1 July and 30 September.

Campbelltown went from seventh place in Q2 to first in Q3. InfoTrack Head of Property Australia, Lee Bailie, believes affordability is the key factor in the suburb’s rise.

“This postcode includes the hubs of Campbelltown, Leumeah, Macarthur Square and Appin, which are strong communities in themselves, and have the added advantage of being within commutable distance to the Sydney CBD,” he says.

“It’s positive to see younger buyers entering the property market, with 69 percent of those who purchased in the 2560 postcode last quarter aged under 39. A closer analysis shows more than a third (37 percent) were aged 30-39, followed closely by 20–29-year-olds who made up 32 percent of the buying cohort.

“Properties ranging in value from $700-$800,000 were the most popular, accounting for more than a quarter (28 percent) of the total property sales for the 2560 area.”

InfoTrack’s data also found three new postcodes entered the top 10 list for the first time.

“Sydney’s western postcode of 2200, home to Bankstown and Condell Park, came in at number seven, and 2127, which includes Homebush Bay, Sydney Olympic Park, Newington, and Wentworth Point, came in at number eight for the greatest number of sales to first home buyers last quarter,” Bailie continues.

2113 in Sydney’s north, which includes North Ryde, East Ryde, Macquarie Centre, Macquarie Park, and Blenhein Road, snuck into the list, taking out 10th place, and was the only postcode outside of Greater Western Sydney to rank in the top 10.

2765, located in Sydney’s north-west, moved from position one to position three after holding top spot for the first half of the year. Marsden Park, Oakville, Riverstone and Vineyard are among the eight suburbs located in this postcode.

To read the report in full, click here.