Western Sydney set for a further construction boom

Western Sydney is set for a huge construction boom, with two more projects getting the green light through the NSW government’s Planning System Acceleration Program, adding to the almost 10 others in the tranche of multi-billion dollar ‘shovel-ready’ infrastructure approvals already announced.

Planning approval has been given to a new recycling facility in Penrith and a major upgrade to a brick production facility in Horsley Park that, combined, will inject almost $28 million into the economy and support more than 130 local jobs.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says Western Sydney has been a big winner in the first tranche of projects that have had their assessments fast-tracked to create jobs and investment in response to COVID-19.

“Western Sydney is undergoing significant growth, which is why we’ve fast-tracked the assessment of projects in the region over the past three weeks to create opportunities for more than 16,000 local jobs and $1.8 billion in investment.”

“The housing and construction industries will be vital to supporting our State’s economy through the pandemic and so we’re doing what we can to keep the industry moving,” she says.

The latest projects approved in Western Sydney include:

A $26 million upgrade to the 1960’s Austral Bricks facility at Horsley Park. The state-of-the-art facility will be one of the most technologically advanced of its kind in the world and produce enough bricks to build five homes every hour. The facility’s upgrade will support 60 construction jobs and 35 ongoing operational roles.

A new $1.8 million recycling and transfer facility in Penrith, operated by NSW Waste Recycling, that will support a significant increase to waste recycling in Western Sydney. The project will support 25 construction jobs and 12 operational roles once complete.

Planning and Public Spaces minister Rob Stokes says his government will “…have another tranche of shovel-ready projects ready to announce shortly, which will also have their assessments finalised within four weeks.”

Image: The Conversation