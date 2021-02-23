Logo
DKO�s senior design architect, Sonny Oh says that the apartments are built around a concept of vertical villages that animate the street, each with differing characteristics.
Western Sydney’s latest housing precinct completes first construction phase

Lumina, an apartment complex located in Penrith has had its first stage of developments completed.
Jarrod Reedie
23 Feb 2021

Just north of Penrith's growing CBD, the precinct will eventually contain 141 apartments and provide a range of affordable and diverse housing options in Sydney’s west.

Home to a culturally diverse population of around 200,000 people and is expected to grow
to 260,000 by 2036, Penrith continues to grow.

Developed by Urban Property Group and designed by DKO Architecture, Lumina’s medium density
model of housing is inspired by the notion of diversity: cultural diversity, biodiversity and
architectural diversity.

“Facade treatments with a variance in texture and tone strengthens the idea of individual, small
communities within the development. Generating a village feel was prevalent in designing Lumina as
there are small collections of between five and six residences per floor and each block has its own lift
core.”

Lumina’s vertical communities are medium density and range seven to nine stories. Each animates
the street level with different characters, scales and materials.

Biodiversity is evidenced through Lumina’s surrounds as well as throughout the rooftop landscaping.

Rooftops are irrigated with rainwater that is collected on site. Green zones have been
created on a podium atop of Lumina and separated into three separate zones, a veggie garden, a
parent’s retreat and a family area for outdoor wellness.

