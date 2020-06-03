Western Sydney leaders thrilled at new airport fast-tracking

Work on a new metro rail line connecting to the Western Sydney Airport at Badgerys Creek will be brought forward following an injection of $3.5 billion.

Prime minister Scott Morrison yesterday and NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian say the project would be fast-tracked under an agreement between the federal and state governments, each announcing a $1.75 billion contribution, the project will commence construction shortly, adding to the $5.3 billion supplied by the federal government for the infrastructure project last year.

The metro project will include a total of six metro stations running from St Marys train station to the airport's north, through Luddenham and Orchard Hills, with Berejiklian saying she could not recall a similar transport investment from the federal government with the project expected to drum up 14,000 new jobs.

Liverpool Mayor Wendy Waller has welcomed the Australian and NSW Governments’ pledge to start construction on a train line to Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport by the end of 2020.

“This announcement about the $11 billion project provides greater clarity of the route and stations, assisting Council to plan for Liverpool’s growth accordingly,” says Waller.

“Importantly for many locals, starting construction this year will provide 14,000 jobs that could support those in Western Sydney and beyond during a time of economic hardship.”

“Council is confident that, as we continue to work closely with the NSW Government, the FAST Corridor project can deliver on the long-standing Western Sydney City Deal commitment for a rapid bus service along this route in time for the airport’s opening in 2026.”

“We are working with Transport for NSW to ensure a ‘whole of corridor’ high-quality rapid transit service design that is future-proofed for emerging technologies such as trackless trams,” she says.

“In addition to a frequent and rapid public transport connection to the new airport from Sydney's third CBD, there’s a chance to create new, sustainable communities along the route which are sensitive to their bushland and farming landscape.”

“We also look forward to discussion with the NSW Government to determine the likelihood of an extension of the Leppington line to the new airport, improving north-south connectivity in the rapidly growing Western Sydney region.”

Image: https://www.westernsydneyairport.gov.au/