Western Sydney Parklands wins big at AILA NSW awards

The 2019 AILA NSW Landscape Architecture Awards honoured Western Sydney Parklands with three top awards.

Several leading projects from Australia’s regional and metropolitan areas were recognised by AILA at their annual awards program across 13 categories. The Award of Excellence is given to the work judged to be the most significant for landscape architecture in each category.

The NSW honours included:

Award of Excellence to Tyrell Studio in collaboration with the Trust for Southern Parklands Framework (Category: Parks and Open Space);

Award of Excellence to Western Sydney Parklands Trust for Western Sydney Parklands Plan of Management 2030 (Category: Landscape Planning);

Award of Excellence to Newscape Design in collaboration with the Trust for Western Sydney Parklands Design Manual (Category: Land Management).

Western Sydney Parklands’ executive director Suellen Fitzgerald said, “Western Sydney Parklands is Sydney’s biggest backyard for people of all backgrounds to meet, play and appreciate the environment.

“We’re delighted to be recognised along with our consultants by AILA for these prominent awards as together, we continue to deliver design excellence across the Parklands,” she added.

Tyrell Studio’s collaborative work in providing the design framework for the Southern Parklands won them the Parks and Open Space Award for Excellence. The framework draws from the unique characteristics of the Parklands in offering exciting new infrastructure and sculptural interventions that celebrate a sense of place.

The Western Sydney Parklands Trust won an Award of Excellence in Landscape Planning for the Western Sydney Parklands Plan of Management 2030. Adopted last year, the Plan of Management guides the planning and management of the Parklands over the course of the next decade.

The Western Sydney Parklands’ new Design Manual created by Newscape Design in collaboration with the Trust won an Award of Excellence under the category of Land Management. The design manual provides an invaluable reference for implementation of infrastructure within the Parklands.

Projects receiving Awards of Excellence and Landscape Architecture Awards will proceed to the National Awards with winners announced at the 2019 International Festival of Landscape Architecture to be held in Melbourne in October.