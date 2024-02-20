Ahead of the launch of 'The Collective', a mixed-use residential development in St Leonards, Sydney, TWT Property Group has appointed Westbourne Constructions as the official builder for Stage 1 of the project.

The Collective will deliver 93 residences in one to four-bedroom configurations in the first phase of the project.

Stage 1 Designed by Team2 Architects with interiors by DBI, stands as a cornerstone of TWT Property Group’s plan to revitalise St Leonards into a dynamic, sustainable, and art-centric community.

TWT Property Group’s Creative Precinct initiative, driven by the company’s commitment to foster cultural vibrancy through creative and artistic expression, is also seamlessly integrated into The Collective development.

Construction for The Collective is scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2024.