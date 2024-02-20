Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Westbourne Constructions to build Team2 Architects-designed St Leonards project
shareShare

Westbourne Constructions to build Team2 Architects-designed St Leonards project

Ahead of the launch of 'The Collective', a mixed-use residential development in St Leonards, Sydney, TWT Property Group has appointed Westbourne Constructions as the official builder for Stage 1 of the project.
Architecture & Design Team
Architecture & Design Team

20 Feb 2024 1m read View Author

Westbourne-Constructions-to-build-The-Collective-1732001543.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Ahead of the launch of 'The Collective', a mixed-use residential development in St Leonards, Sydney, TWT Property Group has appointed Westbourne Constructions as the official builder for Stage 1 of the project.

The Collective will deliver 93 residences in one to four-bedroom configurations in the first phase of the project.

Stage 1 Designed by Team2 Architects with interiors by DBI, stands as a cornerstone of TWT Property Group’s plan to revitalise St Leonards into a dynamic, sustainable, and art-centric community.

TWT Property Group’s Creative Precinct initiative, driven by the company’s commitment to foster cultural vibrancy through creative and artistic expression, is also seamlessly integrated into The Collective development.

Construction for The Collective is scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2024.

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap