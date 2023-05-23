Multiplex has announced the completion of the second stage of Melbourne’s West Side Place, regarded as the largest mixed-use development created in the city in over ten years.

Designed by Cottee Parker Architects, the $2 billion development comprises four high-rise towers containing 2,895 residences and two hotels, the 257-key Ritz-Carlton, and the 317-room Dorsett Hotel.

The second stage of the Lonsdale Street project features two high-rise towers, spanning 70 and 68 levels respectively. The towers sit alongside the 82-level and 64 level buildings delivered within Stage One.

“West Side Place is arguably one of the most significant and complex developments undertaken in Melbourne’s CBD in many years, and we are proud to have delivered it,” says Multiplex Regional Managing Director Ross Snowball.

“It has already breathed new life into this part of the city, and will no doubt be a catalyst for further development within the western CBD.”

Central Laneway, delivered as part of the precinct, has activated the western end of Melbourne’s CBD, with 30 retail and hospitality spaces connecting Lonsdale and Little Lonsdale Streets. 33 different facade treatments were applied within the second stage of the project, with a number of materials, twisting, protruding and raking the curtain wall.

Two podium levels of residential amenities featured amongst the build, including lap pools, plunge pools, spas, a sauna, steam rooms, golf simulator, indoor and outdoor cinemas, wine rooms, a karaoke room, games rooms, lounge spaces and dining rooms for residents. The entire precinct has been awarded a 5 Star Green Star Rating.

The second stage of West Side Place was delivered ahead of schedule despite the pandemic and supply chain disruptions. Construction works spanned a total of four years and generated 3,847 jobs, with 815 workers on-site at critical stages of development.