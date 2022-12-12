Woods Bagot has won a competitive tender to design the new Harry Butler Science Centre at Murdoch University in Perth, envisaged as an immersive environmental, research and educational hub.

Professor Andrew Deeks, Vice Chancellor of Murdoch University, said Woods Bagot’s commitment to connecting people with the places it designs impressed the selection panel.

"Woods Bagot is a highly respected global design practice but has a local presence here in Western Australia and knowledge of our unique environment,” Professor Deeks said.

“We were attracted to the fact their designers place human experience at the centre of the design process to deliver inclusive, sustainable future-oriented projects that respond to the way people use space, and flexibly accommodate changes to come.”

Kukame McPierzie, Principal of Woods Bagot Perth, says the design goal is to produce a space that stimulates environmental research and collaboration.

“We’re very excited to be working with Murdoch University and the Harry Butler Institute on this project – it will be a real asset to Perth and the global environmental science community, celebrating the legacy of Western Australian environmentalist Harry Butler in a meaningful and lasting way,” McPierzie says.

Pro-Vice Chancellor, Harry Butler Institute at Murdoch University, Professor Simon McKirdy, say the Harry Butler Science Centre will address key environmental issues with the goal of creating a better and more sustainable world.

“It will be a hub for innovation in sustainability and a place for community, industry and academia to collaborate to provide scientific solutions that protect our planet while achieving the coexistence of human development and biodiversity,” says Professor McKirdy.

“We are looking forward to progressing this important project, which will be integral to our goal of being a leading university in education, teaching and translational research in sustainability, and creating solutions for a better and more sustainable world.”

The Harry Butler Science Centre is jointly funded by Murdoch University and the Australian Government.

