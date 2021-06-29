Logo
wentworth point town centre billbergia
Wentworth Point delivers another award for Billbergia

Property developer Billbergia Group has seen its Wentworth Point Town Centre project take out the Masterplanned Development category at the 2021 Urban Development Institute of Australia’s (UDIA) National Awards for Excellence.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

29 Jun 2021

Property developer Billbergia Group has seen its Wentworth Point Town Centre project take out the Masterplanned Development category at the 2021 Urban Development Institute of Australia’s (UDIA) National Awards for Excellence.

Located in Sydney’s west, the town centre is the brainchild of Billbergia and Scott Carver. The 11-hectare plays host to a community comprising nine city blocks that will house over 10,000 people along the Wentworth Point peninsula once complete. The result of 15 years of careful planning, urban design and architectural innovation, the community sets a standard of the utmost quality to other masterplanned developments.

The national award follows the NSW UDIA state win for Masterplan development, building on Billbergia's impressive list of industry accolades for the $4 billion development.

The award was presented by UDIA National President Simon Basheer at the annual luncheon, which was attended by over 500 UDIA NSW members.

