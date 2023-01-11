The next three phases of Sekisui House Australia’s Sanctuary community, located in Wentworth Point have been approved by the Sydney Central City Planning panel.

Titled Summit & Ridge, Cascade and Pinnacle, the original masterplan for the phases was created by Turner Studio.

The Wentworth Point community has been delivered in stages since 2018, and when completed will comprise 2,300 apartments, as well as retail, commercial and community facilities all located in close proximity to the Parramatta River.

Biophilic and sustainable, Sanctuary is guided by Japanese design principles. Residential buildings are seemingly sculpted, appealing to the eye and framing of wider views of the parklands and riverside.

“The new parks of the masterplan will form a series of green fingers that connect the adjacent regional parklands to the water’s edge. This composition of buildings, set within nature, invites the adjoining precinct to celebrate the riverside location,” says Turner Studio’s James McCarthy.

“This new urbanism is deeply rooted in an emerging recognition of sustainability. The masterplan allows for future public transport links and provides much needed open space and riverside parks that will greatly enhance the suburb as a whole.”

Summit & Ridge will comprise 537 apartments across two buildings, one spanning 40 storeys and the other 32, and is valued at a total of $225 million.

Cascade – valued at $165 million – is defined by its three-level podium, with 393 apartments contained across 40 levels.

Pinnacle, sitting at $160 million in value, will hold 334 apartments across 40 storeys, with an 11-storey block to be erected.

For more information, www.turnerstudio.com.au/sanctuary-masterplan.