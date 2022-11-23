Logo
welsh + major warehouse sydney renders
Welsh + Major win competition for Sydney industrial complex

Welsh + Major has announced that it has won a design excellence competition for a multi-level industrial warehouse and distribution complex, located in Sydney.
Welsh-Major-win-competition-for-Sydney-industrial-1732008502.png

Developed by Goodman, the warehouse includes three levels of warehousing, a seven-storey office building, cafe, conferencing and end-of-trip facilities, rooftop gardens and wellness facilities.

A panel tasked with selecting the winner of the competition says the proposal's “singular curved, sweeping built form and facade” and “strong contextual response” made it a logical choice.

A 260-metre-long facade creates a curved silhouette that interacts with the sky. The design is acknowledging of heavy transport and logistics, with a pair of graceful three-storey circular truck ramps bookending the facility, each capped with cascading rooftop gardens. The entire facility is powered by a 2MW photovoltaic array.

Sitting above the truck access, the office building is intentionally carved away at the rear to create a second curved facade that wraps the northern ramp.

Connection to Country principles have been implemented within the proposal, with stories of water and bushtucker integrated into the landscape design, alongside a digital placemaking strategy capable of displaying multiple narratives that will see the facade transformed into an illuminated artwork at night.

