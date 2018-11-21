Carr's wellness campus unveiled at Melbourne Square

Developer OSK Property has responded to the increasing focus on good health and wellbeing by opening a ‘wellness campus’ at Melbourne Square.

Designed by Cox Architecture, Melbourne Square features a wellness-focused design that aims to enhance resident wellbeing and social connection.

The new wellness campus at Melbourne Square is designed by Carr and distributes the spaces between health and wellbeing, and entertaining and social connection zones.

Carr's director of Architecture, Chris McCue explained that the two zones echoed the two sides of wellness - physical wellbeing and emotional wellbeing.

Located on two levels of the prestigious building, the wellness zones include a 35-metre lap pool and an additional 10m wading pool and spa; stunning cabana style pods for quiet contemplation; an outdoor zone for personal training; indoor gym; and a sauna and steam room.

The social connection is facilitated with features such as a music performance room; private dining rooms for entertaining; a theatre; demonstrator kitchen; and games room.

Additional facilities for the residents include an exclusive area for prestige apartment and penthouse purchasers, and another for the entire building as a shared space.

The prestige buyers have their own private dining areas, an outdoor lap pool, sauna, premium gym and more for relaxation as well as entertaining their friends.

McCue says the Melbourne Square design blends intelligence with beauty to create a seamless internal environment.

He explains that the focus on wellness and entertainment was primarily to help first time apartment dwellers moving from their family homes, settle in smoothly into the apartment.

The design promotes an environment that encourages a sense of community, helping these residents transition into their new homes.

The ‘wellness campus’ helps foster relationships between residents with carefully planned spaces outside of their apartments, which become an extension of their living spaces.

Areas of privacy and respite including pocket areas in the lounge as well as a yoga room have also been created for residents to relax and escape in an intimate space.

McCue says that their focus on creating and fostering a sense of community through the extensive residential amenity is expected to bring back the lost neighbourhood vibe integral to suburban living.

Melbourne Square will be complemented by a large public park spanning 3,700 square metres for the benefit of the local community in Southbank.

Construction has commenced at Melbourne Square and is expected to be completed by late 2020.