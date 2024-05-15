Logo
Well-designed sports facilities coming to Victoria
Well-designed sports facilities coming to Victoria

A number of community sports facilities across Victoria will be created and upgraded as part of a $23 million promise made by the Allan Government.
Image: Narrandjeri Stadium by Brand Architects.

A number of community sports facilities across Victoria will be created and upgraded as part of a $23 million promise made by the Allan Government.

The soon-to-be architecturally designed facilities will include change rooms, courts, sports fields, pavilions and skate parks. $5 million of the $23 million allocated will ensure the Local Sports Infrastructure Fund continues to provide adequate infrastructure for Victorians.

Minister for Community Sport Ros Spence was on hand last week to deliver the news at the Arena Recreation Reserve in Roxburgh Park. The funding provided from the government will see new lighting installed at the facility. According to Spence, new change rooms and pavilions at the likes of the JK Grant Reserve in Altona will encourage new participants.

“We’re building new and upgraded sports facilities across the state so that all Victorian’s have access to high quality sport and recreation infrastructure in their local communities.”

For more information, click here.

Image: Narrandjeri Stadium by Brand Architects.

