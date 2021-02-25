The City of Sydney Council is now asking for public feedback on the Waterloo south redevelopment plan, after a new set of plans were lodged by the council and the NSW Land and Housing Corporation (LAHC).

The amendments come after the NSW minister for planning and public spaces Rob Stokes returned planning authority for south Waterloo to the City of Sydney.

After preliminary planning began in 2011 by the NSW Government, the original master plan was released in January 2019. The proposal was altered last week in response to feedback from the community and the City of Sydney Council.

Sydney lord mayor Clover Moore says that the council has been flexible in its approach to the redevelopment, and the utilisation of community consultation will only help the plans in future as it has in the past.

“Throughout this long and complex process, the city has listened to and advocated for good outcomes for the Waterloo community,” she says.

“The demand for social and affordable housing in the city has never been greater, and given the projected health, social and economic impacts of COVID-19, we know that is likely to increase. That’s why it’s essential the state government delivers this project for the Waterloo community.”

The changes include a mandated minimum of 30 percent social housing and 20 percent affordable housing in perpetuity, including more housing for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. There is also a 20 percent increase of all future development for affordable housing, being around 610 dwellings.

The amended proposal also includes two new parks, wider tree-lined streets, reduced building heights and expanded bike paths.

Peter John Cantrill, the City’s urban design program manager, said the City of Sydney proposal comes after it assessed state government plans to build nine towers, 20 to 30 storeys in height, which would have led to poor outcomes for residents.

“We believe the changes we have made will lead to a better living environment for residents, without reducing the number of homes built,” Cantrill says.

“The City has proposed just three high rise towers, with mostly medium rise buildings and the creation of two parks to better meet the needs of residents.

“Our plan provides more sunlight and less windy streets in the area, with reduced overshadowing, by placing the three proposed high rise towers more widely spaced at the south end of the estate.”

The City will now send the amended planning controls to the Minister for Gateway Determination and guarantees around infrastructure to service the new development.

The proposed amendments will be placed on a 60 day exhibition for public feedback before plans are approved.

Image: Supplied