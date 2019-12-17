Waterloo Metro quarter finally gets the green light

NSW Planning and Public Spaces minister Rob Stokes has announced Waterloo’s tri-tower design of homes, jobs and public space.

“Waterloo is already one of Sydney’s most-loved suburbs, with easy access to all of the things that make our city great and it’s going to get even better,” says Stokes.

“From the Aerotropolis to the CBD, we are transforming suburbs and empty spaces across Sydney into vibrant connected communities with a mixture of homes, jobs and great public places on the doorstep of world-class public transport.”

While the final mix of homes and jobs in the precinct will be decided during the detailed design stage, it could include either around 450 jobs and up to 700 homes or up to 1,800 jobs and 450 homes over three residential towers up to 29 storeys and four commercial towers up to 10 storeys.

The precinct will include 70 social housing apartments and at least five per cent of homes will be affordable housing. It will have two new public plazas at Cope and Raglan Streets, new community facilities, and tree-lined footpaths through the site.

Waterloo Metro Quarter is the latest development to be approved by the NSW Government after it promised to “clear the decks” of applications stuck in the system to ensure continued investment and job creation in NSW.

“These projects will inject more than $3.3 billion into our economy and create more than 14,000 new job opportunities across NSW,” he says.