Nestled along the shores of Lake Wakatipu in Queenstown, New Zealand, Waimarino is a waterfront oasis of luxury villas designed by Design Base Architecture to set a new benchmark in premium lodges.

Located a short 12-minute drive from Queenstown, Waimarino Still Waters is a sustainably designed lakefront development that embraces a contemporary design language to differentiate itself from traditional hunting style lodges. Featuring 24 luxury and premium villas as well as an owners’ residence, the property also houses an onsite kitchen garden and orchard, micro-distillery, yoga and wellness spa and private restaurant, all nestled into a picturesque landscape with stunning lake and alpine views.

Waimarino complements its contemporary architecture and clean lines with sustainable features, offsite construction and passive building design.

Design Base Architecture has designed the property as a peaceful retreat that disappears into the native landscape. Each villa has its own entrance, assuring guests absolute privacy along with incredible views of the stunning lake and mountains. The grass roof on each villa allows the structures to merge into the natural setting while also enhancing interior comfort. All the buildings were developed offsite and assembled at the property to minimise the impact on the environment.

A key objective of the development is to create a lodge that draws on the beauty of its local environment and allows its guests to reconnect with nature.

Villa features include generous living areas, curated designer indoor and outdoor furniture, kitchen designed for sophisticated functionality and equipped with state-of-the-art appliances, hidden ceiling mount 4K HD projector, pelmet hung retractable cinema screen and one-point designer Bang and Olufsen sound system, dual head shower with 180-degree views of the lake, 1800mm outdoor sunken deck bath and outdoor copper rainwater shower, and indoor and outdoor fireplace among others.

Due for completion in late 2022, Waimarino Still Waters offers the discerning investor an opportunity to own a truly special asset with assured returns.

Images: Waimarino