waterfall by crown group waterloo
Waterfall takes out Lord Mayor’s Prize

Property Developer Crown Group has been rewarded for its work on the Waterfall by Crown development, with the $400 million multi-residential building jointly awarded the City of Sydney Lord Mayor’s Prize at the 2021 NSW Architecture Awards.
Jarrod Reedie

03 Aug 2021 2m read View Author

Property developer Crown Group has been rewarded for its work on the Waterfall by Crown development, with the $400 million multi-residential building jointly awarded the City of Sydney Lord Mayor’s Prize at the 2021 NSW Architecture Awards.

Designed by SJB, the tower comprises 331 apartments built across four interconnected residential buildings marked by an elegant 22-storey sculptural tower which looks introspectively over an extraordinary natural setting of tropical botany and tranquil watergardens.

Known throughout the city for it’s 22-metre high manmade waterfall, the building brings a generous and refreshing immersion of greenery to the urban landscape in which it resides.

Sydney Lord Mayor, Clover Moore, says the building intertwines wonderfully with the public spaces of Waterloo.

“A nine-storey waterfall, public boardwalks built around a mature fig tree and an extension to the fabulous Rope Walk Park are just three of the reasons why the Waterfall development is a wonderful addition to Waterloo.

“Architectural firm, SJB, has done an exemplary job at showing how residential development is enhanced when built alongside valuable public space which can be enjoyed for generations to come.

“This week at the 2021 NSW Architecture Awards, I awarded Waterfall the Lord Mayor’s Prize, for architecture that contributes to the public domain, alongside the beautiful Gunyama Park Aquatic and Recreation Centre.”

The Lord Mayor’s Prize celebrates the work of architects as ‘placemakers and collaborators that go beyond the design just of buildings and bring a new life and joy to urbanised situations’.

This year, five projects were shortlisted for the Prize by Graeme Jarn, City of Sydney’s Director of City Planning, Development & Transport.

This year, two projects were selected as joint winners, with the Gunyama Park Aquatic and Recreation Centre named as the other joint winner of the prize.

For more information visit waterfallbycrowngroup.com.au.

