Racing precinct renewal as a template for future western Sydney urban planning

Liverpool City Council says it is planning the future urban renewal of the Warwick Farm racing precinct as a way to support new jobs, housing and open space.

In-line with Connected Liverpool 2040, the city’s Local Strategic Planning Statement, Council has prepared a draft structure plan and planning proposal to support the rezoning of the 28.4-hectare Warwick Farm racing precinct to include higher residential densities, encourage mixed-use developments and new public recreation space.

“We want to create a vibrant, liveable neighbourhood to support our growing city which has fantastic amenity, access to public space on the Georges River and is well connected to jobs and education in the Liverpool city centre by public and active transport,” Liverpool mayor Wendy Waller says.

“This will be an example of density done right and we will carefully consider community feedback as we refine our plans.”

The draft structure plan envisages the rezoning of the Warwick Farm racing precinct to B4 Mixed Use in the west of the precinct, in the immediate vicinity of Warwick Farm train station; R4 High Density Residential in the centre; and RE1 Public Recreation in the precinct’s east and south.

“The future local centre adjacent to Warwick Farm station will become the heart of the new neighbourhood, with a mix of retail and hospitality, high-quality urban spaces and community facilities all in convenient proximity,” says Waller.

“We also want to ensure the urban environment features leafy streets, is pedestrian and cycle friendly, and gradually decreases in height towards Rosedale Oval and the new neighbourhood parks to optimise amenity.”

Image: Supplied