Warren and Mahoney redesigns Service NSW branches

Architects Warren and Mahoney recently worked with Service NSW on its newly designed Service Centres in what it says was “to set a benchmark for digital transformation and customer engagement.”

Initially, Service NSW Centres focused on transactional efficiency, however improved digital capabilities and the popularity of self-service has resulted in 60 percent of everyday customer transactions migrating to digital.

This shift to digital has meant that the next generation of Centres are able to evolve into a transactional self-service environment supported by designated areas for more complex advice, such as ‘better for business’ and ‘cost of living’ conversations.

The resulting design has incorporated fast efficient digital self-service and assisted self-service transactions at the shop front, guided by floating concierges, with space for more complex counter transactions and modular meeting zones towards the rear.

“We wanted each zone to complement the type of engagement customers wanted when walking into the store. Whether it was a long, complex conversation or a swift, simple transaction, the new design will help them navigate to where they need to be” says Warren and Mahoney principal Gareth Huston.

Service NSW CEO Damon Rees says that “We have cemented ourselves as a flagship of the NSW Government and as a national leader in customer service. The learnings made from our operations are encouraging other governments to roll out similar efficiencies and customer experience solutions.”

Image: Supplied