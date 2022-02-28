Google Australia’s current Pyrmont precinct is to be extended in the form of a new workplace building located in Jones Bay.

Designed by Warren and Mahoney, the new building will replace a former gatehouse at the Royal Edward Victualling Yard (REVY). The new building will comprise end of trip facilities for Google employees on the ground floor, with workstations located on the upper floors.

The new building on Pirrama Road accompanies a proposal made by Warren and Mahoney to refurbish two heritage-listed buildings within the precinct. Aspect Studios has been entrusted with the landscape architecture, with a number of screening elements floated as a way to soften the architecture for pedestrians on the street.

The practice says the scale of the proposed building ensures a smooth transition between the single level Arrow Marine buildings and the five-level REVY B wing.

“The distinctive sculptural form and planted facade draws a strong contrast with the rigid, orthogonal and static presence of the brick heritage facades. Creating a clear contemporary element that sits respectfully in scale and proportion against both the Arrow Marine building and the larger REVY B,” a statement by the practice reads.

“There will be a clear distinction of new materiality versus existing, in order to maintain a visual separation and make sure REVY is the centrepiece of the scheme.”

Image: Supplied