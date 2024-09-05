Warren and Mahoney has recently announced the recent appointment of Michael Rose and earlier this year Catherine Drayton as next Independent Directors, providing governance and strategic support to the Board as the company continues to evolve to meet the needs of its clients.

Chair of Warren and Mahoney Andrew Tu’inukuafe says the practice is honoured to welcome this calibre of talent, insight and expertise to the Board of Directors as it continues to deepen its knowledge and its reach across its region.

“Embracing independent governance and strategic support is a core strategy for the firm to ensure we are outward looking and proactively managing risk for people and clients. We’re delighted to welcome Michael and Catherine to the Board, as we continue to grow, innovate, and build a strong, sustainable future.”

Rose brings a wealth of governance expertise, along with deep knowledge in urban infrastructure, urban policy and placemaking.

He is Chair of the Committee for Sydney, Chair of Northwest Rapid Transit and Chair of Greater Sydney Parklands.

He holds an advisory role with UNSW and is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, having served on the Boards of many Government, arts and not-for-profit organisations.

Drayton brings extensive experience gained in professional services as the former partner in charge of Advisory and Assurance in PwC Central and Eastern Europe, excluding Russia and the Stans.

She also has a deep governance experience. She is current Board Chair of Connexa and Mint Innovation, and Director of both Genesis Energy and IAG NZ.

She is former Chair of both Guardians of NZ Superannuation and Christchurch International Airport, and former Director of several entities including Beca and Ngāi Tahu Holdings.