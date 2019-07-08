Trans-Tasman architecture firm Warren and Mahoney has received World Architecture Festival (WAF) Award nominations for five of its projects.

These projects include a premium car showcase for Giltrap in Auckland, the historic restoration of Martinborough Waihinga Community Centre, and the New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC) in Auckland.

119 Great North Road

Category: Completed Projects – Display

Giltrap Group’s building on Great North Road showcases the company’s premium automotive brands and includes three large office floors above and four levels of dedicated car storage and servicing below.

Waihinga Martinborough Community Centre

Category: Completed Projects - Old and New

Delivered in association with landscape architects Wraight and Associates, this project is centered around the restoration and extension of the 106-year-old Martinborough Town Hall into a bustling multi-purpose community hub, home to a Plunket, library, café, visitor centre and back-of-house support spaces.

12 Madden

Category: Completed Projects – Commercial

The 12 Madden project, located at the heart of the Wynyard Quarter Innovation Precinct (WQIP), is a 6-storey contemporary commercial building. The project successfully achieved a 6 Star Green Star rating, making it one of the most sustainable in the world.

Flock Hill Lodge

Category: Future Projects – House

Flock Hill Lodge is a private home in North Canterbury, located amongst dramatic landscapes and nearby to a 36,000-acre high country sheep station. The design of the homestead celebrates the early habitation of the landscape with heavy limestone elements that create rock-like formations. Delivered by Warren and Mahoney Architects in association with INOVO, TMCO RUAMOKO, Rough and Milne.

The New Zealand International Convention Centre

Category: Future Projects – Civic

Designed by Warren and Mahoney in association with Moller Architects and Woods Bagot, the NIZCC will be a uniquely urban convention centre and will act as the key venue in which New Zealand hosts the world. It is designed to reflect the character of our country and people and features major artworks by Sara Hughes and Peata Larkin.

Warren and Mahoney was founded in New Zealand and expanded to Australia in 2011. This recognition marks another significant milestone in the practice’s journey, as it surpasses $1 billion in projects in development across Australia.

“As New Zealanders, we are outward looking and always seeking new creative possibilities, and WAF gives us the opportunity to take our designs to the world,” says managing director John Coop.

“To achieve five project finalists is evidence that our design approach is resonating beyond our shores.”

WAF’s organisers noted this year’s competition received a record number of entries, making a shortlist nomination a true feat. The complete shortlist includes 545 projects from 81 countries across its 33 categories, with Australia contributing 108 entries to this year’s awards.

Each of the category winners will be announced at the festival in November, and winners will go on to compete for the World Building of the Year award or the Future Project of the Year award.