The raising of the Warragamba Dam wall has been declared a Critical State Significant Infrastructure (CSSI) project, due to its social and economic impacts.

The plan will see the wall heightened by an additional 14 metres, in an attempt to save lives, properties and ensure Western Sydney’s flood risks are lowered.

“First and foremost my number one priority as Premier is protecting NSW communities and we know from the independent flood inquiry that the best way to protect communities downstream is to raise the wall,” says NSW Premier Dom Perrottet.

“This declaration reinforces that raising the dam wall is the most effective long-term flood mitigation strategy to help protect residents across the Hawkesbury-Nepean.

“This region has been hit hard by floods and we are committed to progressing this important project to make sure residents have genuine flood protection into the future.”

Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson says the dam’s importance was underlined in the Greater Sydney Water Strategy, which demonstrated the significant risks and costs of alternative proposals, including lowering the dam’s supply level.

“In a flood similar to the worst on record in the valley, the number of homes impacted would drop threefold from 15,500 to 5,000, while 14,000 people would need to be evacuated rather than 90,000. The cost of damages would also be reduced by up to $8 billion,” Anderson says.

“Labor’s plan to lower Warragamba’s water supply level by 12 metres would have severe consequences such as putting Sydney into severe water restrictions and increasing people’s water bills.”

Planning Minister Anthony Roberts believes the CSSI declaration won’t impact the assessment and stakeholder feedback the project requires.

“The proposal has already been subject to an 82-day public exhibition, which gave stakeholders a chance to provide their feedback,” he says.

“The recent flood inquiry confirmed that raising the Warragamba Dam wall is the most effective flood mitigation option available to us.

“This proposal doesn’t hurt us during drought, but will protect us during floods, balancing the natural extremes that are becoming more frequent.”

A comprehensive assessment will be undertaken in the Environmental Planning and Assessment act by WaterNSW, which will follow on from responding and acting on community feedback.