The Western Sydney Wanderers’ Football Park is once again the subject of further development, with the fourth stage of their Blacktown International Sportspark facility officially under construction following the official turning of the first sod at the site earlier this week.

The fourth stage, costing $6.25 million in total, will see the construction of nine new all-weather five-a-side football pitches, a facility featuring office space, function room and change rooms, a new amenities building for the southern area of the Football Park, as well as landscaping and supporting infrastructure.

The A-Leagues club was awarded $5 million by the NSW Government as part of the second round of the $39.95 million Greater Sydney Sports Facility Fund. The 11-hectare park, once completed, will feature nine regulation football pitches, grandstands facing two pitches, a new Academy facility and community offices.

NSW Minister for Sport, Natalie Ward says Wanderers Football Park will become a world-class facility for the development and nurturing of local footballing talent, as well as a focus on community involvement and utilisation of the facility.

“The Greater Sydney Sports Facility Fund has invested in new and existing facilities that provide accessible, safe and inclusive sports infrastructure for all sections of the community, including women, people with a disability and multicultural communities,” she says.

“Wanderers Football Park will provide an integrated high-performance facility that will improve Western Sydney Wanderers’ talent development pathways and community programs.

“This will ensure the Wanderers continue to develop players who will dominate not just the A-Leagues but Asian and World football.”

Western Sydney Wanderers CEO, John Tsatsimas, says the investment underlines both the NSW Government and football club’s commitment to the Western Sydney region.

“This combined investment from the NSW Government and our owners will provide an incredible space for our community in Western Sydney,” he says.

“The creation of nine all-weather five-a-side pitches, as well as new change room facilities, will create more opportunity for us to engage with our community and create a safe, high-quality venue to cater for a broad spectrum of people - from toddlers to active seniors.”

Stage 4 of the development is scheduled for completion in the first half of 2022. For more information, visit www.wswanderersfc.com.au.

Image: Western Sydney Wanderers