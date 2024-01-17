After three years of planning and discussion, the building tower project at the Freemasons Hall site in Adelaide is successfully moving forward with the submission of a development application for a 37-storey mixed-use skyscraper in October last.

Located at 254 North Terrace in the CBD on the site of The Great Hall, behind the state heritage-listed Freemasons Grand Lodge, the proposed building was originally planned as a 163-metre tall tower. However, the latest plans reveal a 183-metre building, which would make it the tallest skyscraper in Adelaide. The Great Hall will be demolished to make way for the new tower while the Grand Lodge will be retained.

Named Keystone Tower, the building is designed by local architect Walter Brooke and Bara Consulting Group, and will feature a hotel, office space, conference facilities, a business lounge, a wellness retreat, and a 3-storey observation deck. Discussions are also underway for a new social history museum proposed by the History Trust of South Australia to be housed in the new building.

To be developed in partnership with the Pelligra Group, the expanded project will cost $300 million to build and will have an end value of $400 million. Fully funded through a managed investment scheme, the project will see the Freemasons retain over 50% ownership of the building, enabling them to increase their annual donations to more than $5 million.

Leading hotel group Marriott International has recently finalised an agreement with the Freemasons and the Pelligra Group for Adelaide’s first Westin Hotel to be located at the Keystone Tower. The 236-room Westin Adelaide will offer premium rooms and suites, along with a sky lobby, restaurant, cafe, fitness centre, swimming pool, day spa and event spaces among others.

Images: Walter Brooke