The Walsh Bay Arts Precinct has officially opened to the public, after the works overseen by Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects was completed earlier this year.

The precinct gives a permanent home to a number of Sydney’s most loved entertainment institutions, with a number of them to present a vibrant program of musical concerts, theatre performances and public events throughout 2022.

“With the completion of works on both Wharf 4/5 and Pier 2/3, Walsh Bay Arts Precinct is now open to the public as Australia’s newest cultural precinct with a truly unique heritage and location,” says Sally Noonan, Precinct Manager of Walsh Bay Arts Precinct.

“Walsh Bay Arts Precinct is a place of culture and creation that is now being brought to life with performances and workshops by the nine resident companies who call it home, as well as with the presentations of the Biennale of Sydney and Vivid Sydney this Autumn.”

Walsh Bay Arts Precinct’s resident companies comprise Bangarra Dance Theatre, Gondwana Choirs, Sydney Dance Company, Sydney Philharmonia Choirs, Sydney Theatre Company and The Song Company, all located at Wharf 4/5 and at Pier 2/3, Australian Chamber Orchestra, Australian Theatre for Young People and Bell Shakespeare.

The event and commercial space at Pier 2/3 has been launched with the 23rd Biennale of Sydney, titled rīvus, which returns to Pier 2/3 for the first time in 10 years. The exhibition features 20 commissioned artworks by leading Australian and international artists who have responded to the theme of “briny” environments, where saltwater meets freshwater.

TZG’s thoughtful restoration of the spaces saw a number of existing elements remain intact in order to ensure the character and history of the wharf was preserved.

“I think it looks amazing. It’s such a big project that you can’t sum it up in a few words. The biggest thing is that it still feels like an industrial wharf. It feels expansive, as opposed to being divided into little boxes, which in fact it is,” says TZG Director, Peter Tonkin.

“It’s a whole series of very heavily air conditioned and acoustically sealed boxes. And the effort on behalf of all stakeholders have ensured it remains a big timber wharf.

“It was essential to keep the character. There's nothing like these buildings anywhere. Sydney has got a bunch of these wharves currently being demolished. They’re just so unique, you couldn’t build them now. They become a survivor of a particular phase.

“They were beautifully designed at time, incredibly efficient for loading stuff onto ships, and they have a completely different use. But you want to keep that rawness, that industrial character, the beauty of the timber.

The surrounding waters of the Precinct will be activated for Vivid Sydney in May. In April, Bell Shakespeare and Australian Theatre for Young People will present the first performances in their new theatre spaces at Pier 2/3. The Australian Chamber Orchestra will celebrate its new home with an Opening Festival from 29 April – 1 May. The Song Company will present its first event in May, with many other residents of the wharf following suit.

For further information, visit insw.com/projects-nsw/walsh-bay-arts-and-cultural-precinct.