The revitalised Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, Australia’s newest cultural destination, will host architectural tours as part of the Focus Tours program for Sydney Open 2022 in early November.

Presented by Sydney Living Museums from 5-6 November, Sydney Open 2022 unlocks the doors to some of the most important, inspiring and intriguing buildings and spaces, offering the public a chance to explore the city’s cultural heritage and architecture through a curated program of unique experiences.

The Focus Tours program on 5 November will include an architectural tour of the multi-award winning Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, guided by architecture firms Tonkin Zulaikha Greer and Hassell.

Join Tonkin Zulaikha Greer directors Peter Tonkin and Julie Mackenzie, and associate director Grant Sandler who undertook the architecturally acclaimed transformation of the historic Pier 2/3 and Wharf 4/5, on a 60-minute guided tour as they explore the heritage and transformation of these iconic timber wharves into world-class performance spaces.

Additionally, Hassell principal Glenn Scott will discuss their work for Sydney Theatre Company, creating innovative performance and rehearsal spaces with peerless co-located costume and set-making workshops for theatre companies.

Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin said the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct architectural tour for Sydney Open 2022 is a rare opportunity for the general public to go behind-the-scenes and appreciate this award-winning redevelopment.

“The work that has transformed Pier 2/3 and Wharf 4/5 into the stunning world-class arts and cultural precinct was ground-breaking in its vision and innovative heritage conservation. These not-to-be-missed tours, led by the expert team behind the award-winning architectural achievements, offer a glimpse inside Australia’s newest premier arts precinct,” he said.

Tonkin Zulaikha Greer’s heritage-sensitive redesign of Pier 2/3 and Wharf 4/5 has brought Walsh Bay Arts Precinct national acclaim with four wins at the 2022 NSW Architecture Awards. Earlier this year, the precinct also won in the Adaptive Reuse category at the National Trust Heritage Awards 2022.

In July 2021, Hassell’s work on the renovation of Sydney Theatre Company’s spaces was recognised with the prestigious Sir John Sulman Medal for Public Architecture – Wharf 4/5 is the only project to have won the Sulman Medal twice.

Walsh Bay Arts Precinct is home to nine of Australia’s leading performing arts companies including Bangarra Dance Theatre, Gondwana Choirs, Sydney Dance Company, Sydney Philharmonia Choirs, Sydney Theatre Company and The Song Company, all located at Wharf 4/5, and Australian Chamber Orchestra, Australian Theatre for Young People, and Bell Shakespeare at Pier 2/3.

Photo Credit: All images by Brett Boardman