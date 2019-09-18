WallaceBrice designs house-sized apartments on Brisbane River

WallaceBrice Architecture has revealed its design for The Holman, a luxury 13-apartment development on the banks of the Brisbane River.

One of the few remaining slices of land to be developed in this highly coveted location, the project will offer residents uninterrupted views of the Brisbane skyline, Story Bridge and Captain Burke Park.

The project will feature a range of two to three-bedroom house-size apartments. According to developer Buildcap, the idea is to deliver a luxury project that provides owner-occupiers and investors the ultimate city lifestyle with a highly desirable community.

“There is nothing of this calibre on the northern edge of the Kangaroo Point Peninsula,” says Buildcap director Stuart Biggs.

“This truly is the ideal spot for anyone looking for the perfect fusion of panoramic city vistas and thoughtful, meticulously designed opulence inside. The Holman really is the epitome of cosmopolitan living.”

Set across seven storeys, the design responds to the urban surrounds, showcasing private balconies, patterned brickwork, premium furnishings and integrated landscaping, including a communal roof terrace with plunge pool.

On choosing architects WallaceBrice, Biggs says it was their comprehensive understanding of multi-residential, luxury developments that saw them selected as project architect.

“Multi-residential design is WallaceBrice’s forte, they have an exceptional understanding of how individuals live, work and play, and they exude design excellence.

“The way The Holman responds to its local surrounds means this design will undoubtedly stand the test of time and for Kangaroo Point, it is a sleek but monumental design.”