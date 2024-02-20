Walker Corporation says it will utilise a suite of community consultation methods as it continues on with the design process of Blacktown Quarter, the future $2 billion beacon of Western Sydney.

Building on the legacy of the company’s late Founder, Lang Walker AO, the developer says it hopes to create a world-class city centre for Western Sydney akin to Parramatta Square, another major project undertaken by the Corporation.

The project name was unveiled earlier this week, building on earlier announcements which revealed a new A-grade office building, an education building, retail and hospitality precinct and health facility will be created as part of the development. Open green spaces feature throughout the renders. More than 1,000 construction jobs will be created over five years if the project goes ahead, as well as 4,500 new jobs once complete.

“We know Blacktown Quarter will transform and energise our city centre, bringing huge economic and social benefits for the people of Blacktown and Western Sydney,” says Blacktown City Council Mayor Tony Bleasdale OAM.

“Local businesses will flourish and thousands of jobs will be created. We encourage everyone to take a look and add your voice as Walker Corporation helps us build a brighter future for our city.”

A number of popup community feedback sessions will be delivered over the coming weeks to give residents the chance to give their opinion on the development, both in the CBD and in other locations.

Walker Managing Director, David Gallant, regards this as a generational opportunity for both developer and community.

“The Walker and Blacktown City Council teams have been working hard on our vision for Blacktown Quarter to create vibrant, energised spaces through great architecture, careful placemaking and state-of-the-art facilities,” he says.

For more info regarding the project, click here.