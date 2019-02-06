WSU opens applications for new Master of Architecture program

Western Sydney University announces the commencement of a new postgraduate architecture degree program at their Parramatta campus in March 2019.

Applications are now open for the Master of Architecture (Urban Transformation) program, which aims to capitalise on the opportunities presented by the growth and dynamic of the western Sydney region. The program outlook contributes to the discourse and development of global cities using Parramatta and other localities to speculate upon new and transformative urban manifestations.

The Master of Architecture (Urban Transformation) program is designed and led by program chair, professor Chris Knapp.

The inaugural semester of the program will be spearheaded by a design studio working with the Sydney office of Diller Scofidio Renfro (DSRNY), and a research seminar on advanced design communications led by Dr Benjamin Coorey.

Students will be required to complete a year-long research thesis using the medium of design to make contributions to a collective body of urban design knowledge.

The program will seek formal accreditation from the AACA and NSW Architects Registration Board in late 2020 when the first group of Master’s graduates is anticipated to complete their studies.

Study will be conducted in a loft-like studio space near Westmead Station in 2019-2020, with each student provided a dedicated desk space for the duration of their studies.

Additional studies in urban and contemporary architectural theory, building and design technology, electives, and professional practice constitute the overall degree.

From 2021, the program will relocate to a new Western Sydney University vertical campus building designed by Blight Rayner & Tzannes on Hassall Street, Parramatta.

In 2019, the program will run a 6-date public lecture series in collaboration with the City of Parramatta Council, The Museum of Applied Arts & Sciences (MAAS), and the NSW Chapter of the AIA.

Applications for the Autumn 2019 semester close on 15 February 2019.

Learn more about the Master of Architecture (Urban Transformation) program.

Images:

Professor Chris Knapp

WSU vertical campus building design by Blight Rayner & Tzannes, the winner of a NSW State Significant Design competition held late 2018