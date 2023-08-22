Western Sydney University (WSU) has invited architects, designers and built environment professionals to submit their Expressions of Interest for the Indigenous Centre of Excellence national design competition, located at the University’s Parramatta South Campus.

Located on Darug land, the Centre will serve as a communal gathering place to celebrate the University’s and the region’s deep connection with Indigenous people.

WSU’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor Indigenous Leadership, Michelle Trudgett, believes the Centre will assist the institution in achieving its goals of being at the apex of Indigenous education, employment and research.

“This landmark building will serve many generations. Every aspect of the Indigenous Centre of Excellence will be informed by Indigenous knowledges and cultures,” she says.

“It will be one of the most prominent and impactful First Nations spaces in the world, while being a place where the local community can come together and connect.”

To be designed for people of all ages, abilities and interests, the Centre will serve as a facility of learning about Indigenous culture and heritage within the region. Expansive arts and cultural collections, performances, talks and screenings will take place at the Centre, with purpose-built spaces to share and preserve Indigenous culture and learning spaces to provide opportunities for engagement and collaboration.

WSU Vice-Chancellor Barney Glover AO says the Centre for Indigenous Excellence forms part of the University’s wider Indigenous Futures Decadal Strategy, 2023-2032.

“The building will be a beacon of education, Indigenous leadership and cultural exchange,” he says.

“We look forward to working with our Elders and Indigenous communities to create a truly transformational space where we can foster, develop and support the next generation of Indigenous leaders.”

Registrations for EOIs close 12 September 2023, with the design response stage to follow. It is hoped the winner of the competition will be announced at the end of the year.

For more information, click here.